Harmonic Damper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Harmonic Damper in global, including the following market information:
Global Harmonic Damper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Harmonic Damper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-harmonic-damper-forecast-2022-2028-263
Global top five Harmonic Damper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Harmonic Damper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elastomer Damper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Harmonic Damper include Bosch, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, DAYCO, Dorman Products, Honda, CONTINENTAL AG and BorgWarner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Harmonic Damper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Harmonic Damper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Harmonic Damper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Elastomer Damper
- Viscous Damper
- Friction-style Damper
Global Harmonic Damper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Harmonic Damper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Harmonic Damper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Harmonic Damper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Harmonic Damper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Harmonic Damper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Harmonic Damper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Harmonic Damper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Schaeffler Group
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Valeo
- DAYCO
- Dorman Products
- Honda
- CONTINENTAL AG
- BorgWarner
- Knorr-Bremse Group
- MPG
- Geislinger
- Dr. Werner Rhrs
- CO.R.A.
- GATE
- Vibratech TVD
- VOITH
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports