Linux Operating System Market Share, Trends, Approaches and Forecast To 2030

Global Linux Operating System Market Research Report: by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs, Individuals), by Type (Kernel Mode, User Mode), by Device Type (Server, Workstation), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW)—Forecast till 2023

The higher security of Linux operating systems is also likely to be a major driver for the global Linux OS market over the forecast period. Currently, Linux faces tough opposition from Microsoft’s Windows OS, which is widely used in the corporate sector and enterprises. However, Linux presents significant security advantages over Windows OS. This could lead to steady growth of the Linux operating system market over the forecast period. The increasing need to manage the security of online operations despite high traffic is likely to be the major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global Linux operating system market is covered in this analysis. The regional segmentation includes the study of North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America. These regional segments are narrowed down to analyze the market on country-level for presenting a detailed view. North America dominated this market in 2017 with its hold over 36.5% market share. It earned revenues worth USD 1,107 Mn that year. During the assessment period. The Linux operating system market in this region is assessed to mark a CAGR of 18.7%. It is likely to continue dominating the global market over the years. Europe is prognosticated to register the highest growth rate of 20.4% across the review period. In 2018, Europe Linux operating system market size was valued at USD 929.9 Mn.

Market Highlights

A report presented by Market Research Future (MRFR) after an assessment of ongoing trends and past data reveals that the global Linux operating system market is supposed to witness rising popularity in the coming years. In this report it has been indicated that the global market is supposed to augment at 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

The nature of Linux OS as an open source operating system is likely to be a major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period. Open source software is in demand currently due to benefits such as flexibility, agility, speed, and cost-effectiveness. The high operational performance of Linux operating system is likely to be a major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period. Linux operating systems are also better at handling multiple users than other operating systems, which is likely to be a major driver for the global Linux operating system market over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard

IBM Corporation (US), Linux Mint (UK), Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd) (UK), elementary, Inc., Arch Linux, Manjaro, Debian, SUSE, and Red Hat, Inc. (US) are few of the important players holding key global Linux operating system market share. These players are expected to intensify competition by innovating product lines. In addition, other growth trajectories expected to be opted by market players are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, strategic alliances, and partnerships, among others. These players are also investing in research & development to gain edge over others. At present both international and domestic players are active in the Linux operating system market. In the near future, more players are likely to enter the global market place.

Segmentation:

The global Linux operating system market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, application, and region.

By type, the global Linux operating system market is segmented into user mode and kernel mode.

By device type, the global Linux operating system market is segmented into workstations and server.

By application, the global Linux operating system market is segmented into enterprise and individual, with the former being further sub-segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

