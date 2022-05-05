Bone Growth Stimulator Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Forecast Till 2027

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market held a market value of USD 1,213 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% over the forecast period. Bone Growth Stimulators are devices that are used to boost the healing process during the treatment of the ailments such as spinal fixation, orthopedic fixation, bone fractures and many other. Bone Growth Stimulator enhances the healing process by stimulating the production of new cells, which will allow your fracture to heal considerably faster. This is a perfect approach when you want to get back on your feet quickly. Besides that, one major advantage is surgical operation can be prevented when this approach is used during treatment. Bone growth stimulators have revolutionized the treatment of bone fractures and spinal fusions and are becoming an important tool in the healing process. All these factors contribute to the growth of the bone growth stimulator market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global bone growth stimulator market owing to the rising prevalence of the orthopaedic and spinal ailments such as bone fractures, and spinal damage among others. The development of the better therapeutic approaches and advanced treatment procedures have affected the growth of the American market in a positive way. Moreover, increasing rate of the spinal fusion procedures, growing patient population for the orthopaedic fixation procedures, high awareness among American population, high disposable income, are some of the many factors that drive the growth of the bone growth stimulator market in this region.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global bone growth stimulator market. The market growth in this region is majorly attributed to the increasing government support for the device manufacturers. Geographical expansion of companies has led to the wider reach of the medical products and services which has brought a huge change in terms of the acceptance and implementation of the new products as well as procedures. Similarly, Asia-Pacific region has observed a rapid growth in the bone growth stimulator market owing to the development in the medical sector in developing countries like India and China. Moreover, increase in government funding for healthcare, rising R&D expenditure, and growing number of medical device companies in the region has led to its fastest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to show minor growth opportunities in the bone growth stimulator market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market. has been segmented into product, application and end user.Based on products, the market has been segmented into, bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, platelet-rich plasma, and others. The bone growth stimulation devices segment is further segmented into, external bone growth stimulators, implanted bone growth stimulators, and ultrasonic bone growth stimulators among which external bone growth stimulators include pulsed electromagnetic field devices, capacitive coupling devices, and combined magnetic field devices. The bone growth stimulation devices segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global bone growth stimulator market in 2017. This large share is majorly attributed to the wider acceptance of the devices, and better patient compliance as compared to other techniques.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & non-union bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other. The spinal fusion surgeries segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global bone growth stimulator market in 2017.On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, academic and research institutes, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global bone growth stimulator market in 2017. At the same time, the increasing establishments of the home care services in the developed and developing countries has led this segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.Based on the regions, the market for bone growth stimulator is segmented in to, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The bone growth stimulator market in the Americas region has further been segmented into North America and South America, where-in the North American market is further divided into the US and Canada.

European bone growth stimulator market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe where-in Western Europe region is further divided into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The bone growth stimulator market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The bone growth stimulator market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global bone growth stimulator market are Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), DJO Finance LLC, Harvest Technologies (A Terumo BCT Company), Isto Biologics, Medtronic PLC, Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc..

