Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

According to the MRFR analysis, Global Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 9696.72 Million by 2027.

Quality control is an essential operation of the pharmaceutical industry. The quality control department functions for assuring the quality of all the batches manufactured, at every stage of manufacturing or processing drug products.

The growth of the global pharmaceutical quality control market can be attributed to the high demand for quality control, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally, and the growing pharmaceutical industry. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), pharmaceutical quality control serves as one of the most important functions in pharmaceutical production and processing. A significant portion of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations pertaining to the quality control laboratory and product testing.

Furthermore, product launches, high research and development expenditures, rapid advancements in technologies, and changes in drug policies and regulations by the government are also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, technical issues associated with quality control systems are expected to restrain the growth of the global pharmaceutical quality control market.

Several market players such as Eurofins Scientific, Sartorious AG, and Merck KGaA, among others currently dominate the global pharmaceutical quality control market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market, owing to the product launches in the region. The pharmaceutical quality control market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European pharmaceutical quality control market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The pharmaceutical quality control market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing expenditure on research and development, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The pharmaceutical quality control market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Global Pharmaceutical Quality Control Market has been segmented on Product, Analysis Type, and Products Tested.

Based on product, global pharmaceutical quality control has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The instruments segment is expected to be the largest segment compared to other types.

On the basis of analysis type, the market has been segmented into sterility testing, bioburden testing, endotoxin testing, stability testing, extractable & leachable testing, raw material testing, and others. The sterility testing segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment. The sterility testing segment is divided into membrane filtration, direct inoculation, and others. The bioburden testing segment is divided into aerobic count testing, anaerobic count testing, spore count testing, and fungi/ mold count testing. The endotoxin testing segment is divided into in vitro, Limulus amoebocyte lysate, and others.

Based on products tested, the market has been segmented into vaccines, plasma products, and drugs. The drug segment is the fastest-growing segment.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pharmaceutical quality control market are Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMérieux SA (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Sartorious AG (Germany), WuXi AppTec (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Toxikon Corporation (US).

