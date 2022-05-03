Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market Applications, Outstanding Growth, Market status and Business

Market Highlights

The global market report on the omnichannel retail commerce platform market predicts a steady growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, with a CAGR of 21.48% to cross a valuation of USD 11.01 billion. The major advantage of the market is the rising use of smartphones and laptops. Inclusion of cloud technology, investment in research activities, the impact of the understanding of customer behavior, enhanced operational efficiency, and others would also inspire the market growth. However, the market also requires some level of expertise and initial investment, which companies often lack. This can prevent the market from growing. The COVID-19 pandemic has also inspired the uptake of e-commerce platforms, which can propel the market growth.

Omnichannel retail commerce platforms have grown in popularity over the last few years due to the rising demand for ecommerce. Growing popularity of ecommerce is likely to remain a major driver for the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market over the forecast period. As the use of mobile devices has grown over the last few years, many companies have made significant efforts in order to incorporate mobile shopping channels into their operations. Mobile shopping channels have become popular among consumers due to the convenience they present to the consumer. Mobile shopping channels allow consumers to pick and choose their shopping items from the comfort of their home. They can then choose to have the items delivered to their home and pay online, thus allowing them to complete the entire shopping process on their mobile devices. Online shopping channels also often allow the consumer to return items they are not satisfied with and have them exchanged for other useful items. This convenience has led to a growing demand for mobile shopping channels and is likely to remain a major driver for the omnichannel retail commerce platform market over the forecast period.

The fashion and electronics sectors are major end users of omnichannel retail commerce platform technology. The growing fashion sector around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market over the forecast period. Growing interest of younger demographics in looking good and presenting a fashionable appearance has led to a growing demand from the fashion sector in recent years. This is likely to remain a major driver for the omnichannel retail commerce platform market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global market report discussing the omnichannel retail commerce platform market revealed segments that were used by experts for information and insights. These details were fetched using proper parameters and scientific methods from the three segments, namely, deployment, solution, and vertical.

By deployment, the dynamics of the omnichannel retail commerce platform market have been studied on the basis of SaaS platform and on-premise.

By solution, the omnichannel retail commerce platform market relies on a study of segments like order management, e-commerce, warehouse management, retail order broker cloud service, CRM, point of sales, and others.

By vertical, the review of the omnichannel retail commerce platform market includes a proper understanding of FMCG, consumer electronics, apparel & footwear, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the major regional market for omnichannel retail commerce platforms and is likely to retain its lead over the forecast period. The widespread use of mobile and website platforms for shopping in North America is a major driver for the North America market for omnichannel retail commerce platforms.

Key Players:

Leading players in the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market include Infor Global Solutions Inc., Infosys Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf AG, Toshiba Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., NCR Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and IBM Corporation.

