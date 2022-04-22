Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth, Global Foresight, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand and Upcoming Trends

Market Research Future Reports have accumulated study insights and states that the global surgical drapes and gowns market size is expected to expand significantly by the year 2023 as it already held a valuation of USD 2.23 billion in 2017. Now that with the current scenario, it has been observed that the surgical drapes and gowns market is set to proliferate at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Market Insights

A gown and drape have found its immense importance with its usage in the surgical world. These gowns and drapes are useful in reducing the risk of disease. These are supplied by healthcare professionals for minimizing the exposure of transfer of infection while maintaining sterility of spaces. Since its optimum usage in hospitals and clinics globally, it is gaining significant traction in recent time.

Generally, surgical drapes and gowns are being used in the sequences of surgery to prevent contact with impromptu surfaces and maintain the sterility of environmental surfaces, equipment, and the patient’s surroundings. Likewise, to maintain a sterile surgical field and reduce the risk of transmission of infection to both patients and staff, sterile surgical gowns are worn to curb operating team during surgical events. By this, the drapes and gowns have manufactured with durability and protection after many treatments and processing procedures.

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market: Drivers & Trends

The global Surgical drapes and gowns market is proliferating due to some emerging factors which are accounted by a swelling number of surgeries, increasing cases of chronic diseases coupled with increasing frequency of hospital-acquired infection, and rising expenditure in the healthcare sector are some of the primary growth drivers for surgical gowns and drapes market.

With that, the growing awareness about the use of drapes and gowns are also boosting the demand for an improved version of it, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the surgical gowns and drapes market at an exponential rate. It has been recorded that as per the World Health Organization (WHO), out of every 100 patients hospitalized, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries would acquire maximum numbers of drapes and gowns in hospitals and clinics.

Therefore, based upon many interpretations and assessments over the functionality and impact is still a struggle mostly over a single-use or reusable gown and drape, which has, either way, restraining the market from growing. However, while the motive of the surgical drapes and gowns remain essential as to avoid any infection transportation patient to others is, therefore, keeping the market of drapes and gowns on track of growth, which is expected to expand in the years to come.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Segmentation

According to the reports published by MRFR, the global Surgical drapes and gowns market has been segmented based on type, usage pattern, and end user.

By the mode of type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is bifurcated into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. Wherein, the surgical drapes segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

By the mode of usage pattern, surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns.

By the mode of end user, surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Wherein, the hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Regional Outlook

On the geographical note, the surgical drapes and gowns market has covered the essential regions of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the surgical drapes and gowns market in America is further segmented into North America, as it is leading the surgical drapes and gowns market since 2017. With that, the large share of the market can primarily attribute to the swelling healthcare expenditure, growing use of single-use surgical drapes and gowns, and with the strong presence of industry players operating in this market.

Whereas, in the European region, the surgical drapes and gowns market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to cultivate at the fastest rate during the forecast period as the market growth in this region is attributed to the emerging healthcare infrastructure, rising cases of chronic diseases, and snowballing initiatives to promote the use of disposable surgical drapes and gowns.

Key Players

Market Research Future Reports have listed some of the top market influencers who are active in their actions and thus taking the market towards growth and rise. The names are

Halyard Health (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

3M (US)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

STERIS Corporation (US)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Pacon Manufacturing (US)

Medica Europe B.V. (The Netherlands)

Guardian (US)

are some of the key players in the global surgical drapes and gowns market.

Industry News

26 March 2019:

Ahlstrom launched TrustShield, an extensive range of surgical drapes for the operating room. The company portrayed its broad range of single-use surgical drapes, that was designed to offer consistent protection and performance, ensuring the safety of the surgical staff and patients. Ahlstrom TrustShield surgical drapes hence range from absorbent to repellent, delivering high levels of safety.

