Global Countertops Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Countertops market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Countertops market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Laminates
  • Engineered Stone
  • Natural stone
  • Other materials

 

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Company

  • Arborite
  • AKP
  • Aristech Surfaces
  • Armas Company
  • Arpa Industriale
  • CAMBRIA
  • Wilsonart
  • LOTTE ADVANCED
  • Caesarstone
  • Formica
  • Cosentino SA
  • Granito Zucchi
  • Groupe Pierredeplan
  • Hanwha
  • CXUN
  • Gelandi

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America
  • Southeast Asia
  • China
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Countertops Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Countertops Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Laminates
1.2.3 Engineered Stone
1.2.4 Natural stone
1.2.5 Other materials
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Countertops Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Countertops Production
2.1 Global Countertops Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Countertops Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Countertops Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Countertops Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Countertops Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East and Africa
2.7 Latin America
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 China
2.10 South Korea
3 Global Countertops Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Countertops Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Countertops Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Countertops Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Countertops Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Countertops Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Countertops by Region (2023-2028)

