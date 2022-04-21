Smart Diapers Market Trends with Leading Competitor along Regional Revenue| Forecast to 2027

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the global smart diaper market 2021 for the review period till 2025. According to MRFR study, the global smart diaper market is expected to expand at 18.25% CAGR in the analysis tenure. By 2025, the smart diaper market value is likely to generate revenue of around USD 47,687.7 Thousand.

Market Drivers and Restraints

The sensor technology embedded into a moisture strip in smart diapers alerts caregivers when to change diapers, thus simplifying their work. The rise in awareness about the convenience of smart diapers is boosting their sales, which can favor the smart diaper market in the review tenure. The shift in preference of customers toward sophisticated gadgets resulting in increased prospects of next-generation wearable devices is likely to support the growth of the smart diaper market. The high rate of adoption of the internet of things (IoT) to deliver more efficient wearable for infants, along with the increase in natality rate can prompt the market upsurge in the years to come. In addition, the increase in adoption of smart diapers across nursing homes can prompt the global smart diapers market along the study period. On the contrary, high product cost of smart diapers is likely to hinder sales, which is expected to hamper the rise of this market.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes some top-notch companies that are operating in the smart diaper market. They are; Abena A/S (Denmark), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Pixie Scientific, LLC (US), and Procter & Gamble Company (US) among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segment study of the global smart diapers market is based on distribution channel, and end user.

The end user-based segments of the global market of smart diapers are baby and adult. The adult segment is expected to register 20.17% CAGR in the forecast tenure as smart diapers are mainly used by adults in nursing homes and hospitals, and in facilities for mentally challenged or physically challenged people.

The distribution channel-based segments of the global smart diapers market are non-store-based and store-based. The segment of store-based is expected to hold a decent share of the overall market by 2025. The rise in consumer preference for purchasing online and the introduction of disruptive technological advancements in the e-commerce sector is expected to fuel the rise of the non-store-based segment in the years to come. MRFR data suggests that the global smart diaper segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR in the review tenure.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global smart diapers market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period. The European smart diapers market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.

In North America, the dominance of the smart diapers market is likely to continue in the analysis period. The expansion of the smart diaper market in North America is likely at a high CAGR by 2025 and the US is expected to thrive owing to multiple factors. The rising demand for technically advanced products in the US is likely to offer lucrative scope for producers in this region to earn profit from growing sales. The high preference of IoT-enabled wearable solutions and their increased production by some reputed manufacturers residing in the region are some of these causes that can aid the US to earn decent profit on the conclusion of the review period.

In Europe, the smart diapers market is likely to hold the second-largest portion of the worldwide review period. The surge in the utility of smart diapers in some treatment clinics and nursing homes that help in the reduction of a large number of resources required for managing gedriatic patients and physically challenged people can promote the market rise in the years to come.

In Asia Pacific, the steady expansion of the geriatric population base and rise in awareness about smart diapers to manage urinary incontinence in them can prompt the smart diapers market rise. The growing need for health consciousness and upscaling need for smart diapers among adult diapers are likely to promote the market in the near future. In addition, the manufacturers of smart diapers are entering into partnership with different technology providers to build innovations that are cost-effective and offer high performance efficiency.

