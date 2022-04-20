Tahini Market with Top Competitor & Consumption Ratio having Growth at 6 % CAGR| Forecast

Market Overview

From 2021 to 2031, the worldwide tahini market will grow at a value CAGR of 6%. Tahini sales are expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion by the end of the projected year. Tahini sales are estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2021, with the Middle East and Africa accounting for nearly half of the worldwide revenue.

Increased consumption of sesame-seed based tahini as a key food component due to its health benefits has benefited the market during the last half-decade. Tahini effectively uses skin purification, reduces premature hair greying, and avoids Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

One of the most popular meals in Mediterranean cuisine is tahini. Tahini-based sauces are by far the most popular, and they’re typically used as a salad dressing or a topping for vegetables and meat in Middle Eastern cuisine. The analysis considers all commercially accessible types of tahini from around the world.

Key Player

Some of the notable key players covering the tahini market share are-

Al Wadi Al Akhdar Sal (Lebanon), Halwani Bros. Co. (Saudi Arabia), Kevala (US), SESAJAL S.S. de C.V. (Mexico), Prince Tahina Ltd. (Israel), Dipasa USA Inc. (US), El Rashidi El Mizan (Egypt), Carwari International Pty Ltd. (Australia), Mounir Bissat Factories (Lebanon), Haitoglou Family Foods (Greece), Sunshine Foods (US), Ghandour Sons S.A.L (Lebanon)

Market Segmentation

Packaging type, distribution methods, and category are the three segments that make up the worldwide tahini market. The non-store-based segment is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the projected period. It’s because people are increasingly choosing more cost-effective and time buying ways. One of the key elements driving this category’s rise is the rise in the rate of internet shopping. Consumers can order their goods at any time and from anywhere.

Hypermarkets, convenience stores, and supermarkets, among others, fall within the category of store-based items. By 2027, it is expected that the store-based segment will grow to USD 1,008.40 million. Tubs, jars, plus bottles, and others make up the packaging category. It is separated the market into conventional and organic categories based on category.

Regional Classification

North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America, Europe, and Africa are the regions that make up the worldwide tahini market. The Middle East and Africa are likely to control the tahini market. The area accounted for around 51.63 percent of the overall market share for 2019. One of the main reasons is the high demand for accompaniments to Persian, Israeli, and Turkish dishes. The increase has also been aided by the enormous expansion of manufacturing companies in nations such as Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Egypt.

China was the first to export completed tahini products in the Asia-Pacific region. Ethiopia, on the other hand, exported the most sesame seeds worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow substantially during the projected period.

Industry News

Tahini products are gaining popularity as chefs and customers discover new creamy, nutrient-dense condiment uses. With the introduction of Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini, adding more zing to anything from sauces and dips to vegetables and meat has never been easier. Because it symbolises culinary culture, tahini items endure fierce competition, particularly from overseas markets.

The tahini market is growing, with a small number of small and medium-sized businesses accounting for a small portion of the global market. As a result, there is a lot of competition. The diverse nature of the researched market is mostly due to the growth of regional local markets players in various regions of the world. The Middle East and Africa are the two segments where competitors are most active.

