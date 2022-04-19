Aromatherapy Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2030

The global aromatherapy market is expected to exhibit a solid 11.35% CAGR over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global aromatherapy market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2023, according to the MRFR report. The global aromatherapy market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the aromatherapy market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory. The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the aromatherapy market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global aromatherapy market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global aromatherapy market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global aromatherapy market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Aromatherapy comprises the use of aromatic oils and other aromatic compounds for enhancing the psychological and physical well-being of the patient. It is a traditional form of medicine and is still widely practiced around the world for various complaints such as sleeplessness and stress. The growing prevalence of lifestyle conditions such as insomnia and stress is likely to be a major driver for the global aromatherapy market over the forecast period. Essential oils used in aromatherapy are also effective in curing the common cold and other breathing disorders. This is also likely to be a major driver for the global aromatherapy market due to the growing prevalence of breathing disorders due to the growing prevalence of pollution around the world.

On the other hand, the lack of universal guidelines for aromatherapy is likely to be a key restraint on the global aromatherapy market. Some products used in aromatherapy may have adverse effects if used in excess. For example, cineole essential oil is poisonous in excess and can cause various disorders such as nausea, vomiting, muscular weakness, and rapid heartbeat, among others. Aromatherapy also suffers from the lack of medical evidence to back up its use. This is also a key restraint against the global aromatherapy market.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global aromatherapy market include Neal’s Yard Remedies, NOW Foods, doTERRA, Zija International, Young Living, Tree of Life, Muji, Air Aroma, and Nu Skin.

Segmentation:

The global aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of essential oil, equipment, application, therapeutic application, and region.

By essential oil, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into floral, citrus, green/vegetative, herbaceous/camphoraceous, spicy, and others.

By equipment, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into nebulizer diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, and heat diffuser.

By application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into topical, inhalation, and aerial diffusion.

By therapeutic application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation and sleep, pain management, skin and hair care, and others. The skin and hair care segment dominates the global aromatherapy market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading regional market for aromatherapy due to the growing demand for aromatherapy in the U.S. The U.S. is the leading national market for aromatherapy. The growing prevalence of insomnia in the U.S. is likely to be a major driver for the global aromatherapy market over the forecast period.

Europe is also a major regional market for aromatherapy. Asia Pacific is likely to remain the fastest growing regional market for aromatherapy over the forecast period. China and India are likely to be important national markets for aromatherapy over the forecast period.

