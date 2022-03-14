Technology

Global Rehabilitation Device/Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rehabilitation Device/Equipment Market

Rehabilitation Device/Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rehabilitation Device/Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Daily Living Aids
  • Mobility Equipment
  • Exercise Equipment
  • Body Support Devices
  • Segment by Application
  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Rehab Centers
  • Home Care Settings
  • Physiotherapy Centers

By Company

  • Invacare Corporation
  • Medline Industries, Inc
  • Dynatronics Corporation
  • Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
  • Esko Bionics
  • Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Ltd
  • GF Health Products, Inc
  • Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.
  • Maddak, Inc
  • India Medico Instruments

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

