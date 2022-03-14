Technology
Global Video Analytics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Video Analytics Market
Video Analytics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-video-analytics-2028-301
Segment by Type
- Software
- Services
- Segment by Application
- Incident Detection
- Intrusion Management
- People/Crowd Counting
- Traffic Monitoring
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Others
By Company
- 3VR
- Agent VI
- Aimetis
- Allgovision
- Aventura
- Avigilon
- Axis Communications
- Briefcam
- Cisco Systems
- Delopt
- Genetec
- Gorilla Technology
- IBM
- Intellivision
- Intuvision
- Iomniscient
- Ipsotek
- Puretech Systems
- Qognify
- Verint
- Viseum
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-video-analytics-2028-301
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports