Global Video Analytics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Video Analytics Market

Video Analytics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Software
  • Services
  • Segment by Application
  • Incident Detection
  • Intrusion Management
  • People/Crowd Counting
  • Traffic Monitoring
  • Automatic Number Plate Recognition
  • Facial Recognition
  • Others

By Company

  • 3VR
  • Agent VI
  • Aimetis
  • Allgovision
  • Aventura
  • Avigilon
  • Axis Communications
  • Briefcam
  • Cisco Systems
  • Delopt
  • Genetec
  • Gorilla Technology
  • IBM
  • Intellivision
  • Intuvision
  • Iomniscient
  • Ipsotek
  • Puretech Systems
  • Qognify
  • Verint
  • Viseum

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

