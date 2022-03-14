Technology

Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Video on Demand in Hospitality

Video on Demand in Hospitality market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video on Demand in Hospitality market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • On-premises
  • Cloud
  • Segment by Application
  • Hotels
  • Cruise/Luxury Yachts
  • Day Care Center
  • Others (Restaurants and Lounges)

By Company

  • 0Alcatel-Lucent
  • Huawei Technologies
  • AT and T
  • Cisco Systems
  • Apple
  • Akamai Technologies
  • Avaya

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

