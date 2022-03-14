Technology

Artificial Vital Organs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial organ is man-made machine or device that is used to replace the functions of missing or faulty organ and restores the functions of original organ.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Vital Organs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Vital Organs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Artificial Liver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Vital Organs include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott Diabetes Care, Baxter International, Ekso Bionics, Asahi Kasei Medical, Jarvik Heart and Ottobock Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Vital Organs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Artificial Liver
  • Artificial Heart
  • Artificial Pancreas
  • Artificial Kidney
  • Artificial Lungs
  • Others

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Research Centers
  • Others

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Vital Organs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Vital Organs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Vital Organs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Abbott Diabetes Care
  • Baxter International
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Asahi Kasei Medical
  • Jarvik Heart
  • Ottobock Healthcare

