Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-artificial-intelligence-for-automotive-2022-2028-87
Global top five Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications include AImotive, Argo AI, Astute Solutions, Audi and BMW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Machine Learning
- Neural Networks
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Autonomous Driving
- Driver and Passenger Personalization and Enhancement
- Enhanced Ability to Capture Data
- Other
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AImotive
- Argo AI
- Astute Solutions
- Audi
- BMW
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports