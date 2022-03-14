Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-artificial-intelligence-for-automotive-2022-2028-87

Global top five Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Machine Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications include AImotive, Argo AI, Astute Solutions, Audi and BMW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Machine Learning

Neural Networks

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Autonomous Driving

Driver and Passenger Personalization and Enhancement

Enhanced Ability to Capture Data

Other

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AImotive

Argo AI

Astute Solutions

Audi

BMW

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-artificial-intelligence-for-automotive-2022-2028-87

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports