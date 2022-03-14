Thermostatic Water Baths Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermostatic Water Baths in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thermostatic Water Baths companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermostatic Water Baths market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Circulating Water Baths Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermostatic Water Baths include IKA, JULABO GmbH, Lauda Dr. R. Wobser GmbH & Co. KG, J.P Selecta, Grant Instruments, FALC Instruments, Memmert, Huber and Fungilab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermostatic Water Baths manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Circulating Water Baths

Shaking Water Baths

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research Institutes

Industry

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermostatic Water Baths Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermostatic Water Baths revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermostatic Water Baths revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermostatic Water Baths sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Thermostatic Water Baths sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IKA

JULABO GmbH

Lauda Dr. R. Wobser GmbH & Co. KG

J.P Selecta

Grant Instruments

FALC Instruments

Memmert

Huber

Fungilab

PolyScience

Sheldon Manufacturing

