Consumer Drones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Drones in global, including the following market information:

Global Consumer Drones Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Consumer Drones Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Consumer Drones companies in 2020 (%)

The global Consumer Drones market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer Drones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer Drones Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Consumer Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Multi Rotor

Fixed Wing

Single Rotor

Global Consumer Drones Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Consumer Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Offline Store

Online Store

Global Consumer Drones Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Consumer Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Consumer Drones revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Consumer Drones revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Consumer Drones sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Consumer Drones sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Robotics

DJI Innovations

EHang

Parrot S.A

Denel SOC

Aurora Flight

YUNEEC

Parrot SA

Hobbico

Draganfly

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Guangzhou Walkera Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer Drones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Consumer Drones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Consumer Drones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Consumer Drones Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Consumer Drones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Consumer Drones Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer Drones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Consumer Drones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Consumer Drones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Consumer Drones Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Consumer Drones Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Drones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Consumer Drones Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Drones Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Drones Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Drones Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Consumer Drones Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

