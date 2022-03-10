Consumer Drones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Consumer Drones
This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Drones in global, including the following market information:
Global Consumer Drones Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Consumer Drones Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Consumer Drones companies in 2020 (%)
The global Consumer Drones market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer Drones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Consumer Drones Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Consumer Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Multi Rotor
- Fixed Wing
- Single Rotor
Global Consumer Drones Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Consumer Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Offline Store
- Online Store
Global Consumer Drones Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Consumer Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Consumer Drones revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Consumer Drones revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Consumer Drones sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Consumer Drones sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3D Robotics
- DJI Innovations
- EHang
- Parrot S.A
- Denel SOC
- Aurora Flight
- YUNEEC
- Parrot SA
- Hobbico
- Draganfly
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- BAE Systems
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Guangzhou Walkera Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Consumer Drones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Consumer Drones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Consumer Drones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Consumer Drones Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Consumer Drones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Consumer Drones Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Consumer Drones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Consumer Drones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Consumer Drones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Consumer Drones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Consumer Drones Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Drones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Consumer Drones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Drones Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Drones Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Drones Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Consumer Drones Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6608035/global-consumer-drones-2021-2027-415
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Consumer Drones Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Consumer Camera Drones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Consumer Drones Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
China Consumer Camera Drones Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027