Consumer Book Publishing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Book Publishing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Consumer Book Publishing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Consumer Book Publishing market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer Book Publishing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer Book Publishing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Consumer Book Publishing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Consumer Print Book Publishing

Consumer Digital Book Publishing

China Consumer Book Publishing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Consumer Book Publishing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Children

Adults

Global Consumer Book Publishing Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Consumer Book Publishing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Consumer Book Publishing Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Consumer Book Publishing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Amazon.com

China South Publishing & Media

Hachette Book

Holtzbrinck Publishing

Penguin Random House

Phoenix Publishing and Media

Bonnier

Bungeishunju

China Publishing Group

De Agostini Editore

Planeta

HarperCollins Publishers

Informa

Kadokawa Publishing

Kodansha

Sanoma Media

Shogakukan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer Book Publishing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Consumer Book Publishing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Consumer Book Publishing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Consumer Book Publishing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Consumer Book Publishing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer Book Publishing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Consumer Book Publishing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Consumer Book Publishing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Book Publishing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Consumer Book Publishing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Book Publishing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Book Publishing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Book Publishing Companies

