Consumer and SMB NAS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer and SMB NAS in Global, including the following market information:

Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Consumer and SMB NAS market was valued at 11730 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15360 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Consumer and SMB NAS companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

China Consumer and SMB NAS Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Consumer and SMB NAS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Individual Consumers and SOHOs

SMB

Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Consumer and SMB NAS Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Consumer and SMB NAS Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Apple

Buffalo Technology

Netgear

QNAP

Seagate

HP

Synology

Western Digital

Asustor

Dell

D-Link

Drobo

LeCie (Seagate)

Thecus

Transporter

Zyxel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer and SMB NAS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Consumer and SMB NAS Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer and SMB NAS Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Consumer and SMB NAS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Consumer and SMB NAS Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer and SMB NAS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Consumer and SMB NAS Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer and SMB NAS Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer and SMB NAS Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer and SMB NAS Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global

