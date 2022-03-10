Construction Aggregates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Aggregates in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Aggregates Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Construction Aggregates companies in 2020 (%)

The global Construction Aggregates market was valued at 2380 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2715.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction Aggregates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sand

Gravel

Crushed Stone

Others

Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Infrastructure Use

Industrial Use

Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Aggregates revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Aggregates revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Construction Aggregates sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Construction Aggregates sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcosa

CRH PLC

Leca

LafargeHolcim

Boral Limited

Cemex

Liapor

Norlite

Buzzi Unicem

Charah Solutions

Titan America LLC

STALITE Lightweight aggregate

Argex

Salt River Materials Group

Utelite Corporation

Huaxin Cement

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Aggregates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Aggregates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Aggregates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Aggregates Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Construction Aggregates Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Aggregates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Aggregates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Aggregates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Aggregates Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Aggregates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Aggregates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Aggregates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Aggregates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Aggregates Companies

