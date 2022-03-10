Technology

Construction Aggregates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Construction Aggregates

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Aggregates in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Aggregates Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Construction Aggregates companies in 2020 (%)

The global Construction Aggregates market was valued at 2380 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2715.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction Aggregates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Sand
  • Gravel
  • Crushed Stone
  • Others

Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Infrastructure Use
  • Industrial Use

Global Construction Aggregates Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Construction Aggregates revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Construction Aggregates revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Construction Aggregates sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Construction Aggregates sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Arcosa
  • CRH PLC
  • Leca
  • LafargeHolcim
  • Boral Limited
  • Cemex
  • Liapor
  • Norlite
  • Buzzi Unicem
  • Charah Solutions
  • Titan America LLC
  • STALITE Lightweight aggregate
  • Argex
  • Salt River Materials Group
  • Utelite Corporation
  • Huaxin Cement

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Aggregates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Aggregates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Aggregates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Aggregates Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Construction Aggregates Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Aggregates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Aggregates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Aggregates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Aggregates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Aggregates Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Aggregates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Aggregates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Aggregates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Aggregates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Aggregates Companies
Similar Reports:

Global Construction Aggregates Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Construction Aggregates Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

China Construction Aggregates Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Aggregates for Construction Industry Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

