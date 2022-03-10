Connected Medical Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Medical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Connected Medical Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Connected Medical Devices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Connected Medical Devices companies in 2020 (%)

The global Connected Medical Devices market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Connected Medical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Connected Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Connected Diagnostic Devices

Connected Treatment Devices

Connected Monitoring Devices

Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Connected Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Connected Medical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Connected Medical Devices revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Connected Medical Devices revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Connected Medical Devices sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Connected Medical Devices sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Fitbit

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Drager Medical GmbH

Dexcom

iHealth Labs (Subsidiary of Andon Health)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Connected Medical Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Connected Medical Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Connected Medical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Connected Medical Devices Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Connected Medical Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Connected Medical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Connected Medical Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Connected Medical Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Connected Medical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Medical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Connected Medical Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Medical Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Medical Devices Companies

