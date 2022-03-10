Solar Control Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solar Control Films is a highly engineered, optically clear, polyester film composite. It undergoes various treatments to provide safety, security, solar control and decorative enhancements for building and transportation glazing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Control Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Control Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Control Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Solar Control Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Control Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear (Non-Reflective) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Control Film include Eastman, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Lintec, Hanita Coatings, Johnson Window Films, Erickson/ASWF, Wintech and Atlantic Solar Films, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Control Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Control Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Solar Control Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear (Non-Reflective)

Dyed (Non-Reflective)

Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

Global Solar Control Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Solar Control Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automobile

Global Solar Control Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Solar Control Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Control Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Control Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Control Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Solar Control Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Saint-Gobain

3M

Lintec

Hanita Coatings

Johnson Window Films

Erickson/ASWF

Wintech

Atlantic Solar Films

Solar Insulation

Global PET Films

Haverkamp

Garware Polyester

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Control Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Control Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Control Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Control Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Control Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Control Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Control Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Control Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Control Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Control Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Control Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Control Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Control Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Control Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Control Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Control Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

