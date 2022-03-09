Global Polyethylene Foam Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Packaged Food Items In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Polyethylene Foam Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global polyethylene foam market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, densities, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.42 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.13%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.86 Billion

The market is being driven by the rising construction activities in residential and commercial settings around the world. XLPE foams have excellent thermal insulation, moisture resistance, and sound absorption properties making it suitable for house and commercial construction projects. As a result of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation in major economies, there has been a rise in infrastructural projects such as malls and offices, among others which is furthering the market growth of polyethylene foam. In addition to this, the increasing disposable incomes of people and the resultant rising standards of living, spending on construction and renovation projects around the world is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Polyethylene foam is a closed-cell foam which provides high resistivity against water and is durable and lightweight. Formed from heating polymer compounds, polyethylene foams are used in various end use industries for its favourable properties.

The market, based on type, can be segmented into:

XLPE Foam

Non-XLPE Foam

On the basis of density, the market can be categorised into:

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Based on end-user, the market can be divided into:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Pharmaceutical

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global market for polyethylene foam is expected to be driven by the rising demand from the packaging industry. The increasing demand for packed items such as food and beverage owing to the rising health consciousness, busy lifestyles, and ready-to-eat trends are factors influencing the growth of the market. Polyethylene foam is used in the packaging industry due to lightweight material, heat insulation, resistance to shock and vibrations, and frost resistivity among other favourable properties. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaging material from the flourishing e-commerce industry to protect packed goods in transit is also invigorating the growth of polyethylene foam industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Wisconsin Foam Products, Armacell International S.A., Hira Industries LLC, Zotefoams Plc, and Pregis LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

