Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Market Research Report 2021

Synthetic Loose Diamond

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Round Cut
  • Cushion Cut
  • Oval Cut
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Ring
  • Necklace
  • Others

By Company

  • North Industries Group Red Arrow?Acquired ZN Diamonds?
  • Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
  • Sino-Crystal Diamond
  • Henan Liliang Diamond
  • IIa Technologies
  • Trosik
  • Element Six?De Beers?
  • Diamond Foundry
  • Washington Diamonds
  • Adamas One Corp(Acquired Scio Diamond)
  • Creative Technologies
  • New Diamond Era
  • Diamond Elements
  • ALTR
  • SHANGHAI ZHENGSHI TECHNOLOGY
  • Hangzhou Chaoran
  • Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools
  • AOTC
  • Ziemer Technologies
  • Green Rocks
  • Lusix
  • New Diamond Technology
  • Wonder Technologies
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • zzsm(Sinomach Precision Industry )
  • Sf Diamond
  • Ningbo Crysdiam Industrial Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Synthetic Loose Diamond Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Loose Diamond
1.2 Synthetic Loose Diamond Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Round Cut
1.2.3 Cushion Cut
1.2.4 Oval Cut
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Synthetic Loose Diamond Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Ring
1.3.3 Necklace
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Loose Diamond Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Synthetic Loose Diamond Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Loose Diamond Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Synthetic Loose Diamond Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Synthetic Loose Diamond Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
