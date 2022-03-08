Technology

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Alcoholic Drinks Packaging companies in 2020 (%)

The global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market was valued at 25320 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 28250 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Glass
  • Others

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Beer
  • Spirits
  • Wine
  • Ready-to-drink
  • Others

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Alcoholic Drinks Packaging sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Amcor
  • Ball Corporation
  • Mondi
  • Ball Corporation
  • Amcor
  • Saint Gobain
  • Tetra Laval
  • Crown Holdings
  • Krones AG
  • Sidel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Companies
