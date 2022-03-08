Anaesthesia Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anaesthesia Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Anaesthesia Devices companies in 2020 (%)

The global Anaesthesia Devices market was valued at 8967.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10420 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anaesthesia Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Standalone Anaesthesia Devices

Portable Anaesthesia Devices

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgical Ambulatory Centres

Others

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anaesthesia Devices revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anaesthesia Devices revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Anaesthesia Devices sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anaesthesia Devices sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Metran

Phillips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

OES Medical

Penlon

ARC Medical

Masimo Corp

Midmark

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anaesthesia Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anaesthesia Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anaesthesia Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Anaesthesia Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Anaesthesia Devices Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anaesthesia Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anaesthesia Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anaesthesia Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anaesthesia Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anaesthesia Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anaesthesia Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anaesthesia Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anaesthesia Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anaesthesia Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anaesthesia Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

