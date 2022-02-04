Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Growth Cycle to Mitigate New Business Opportunity| Tripwire,  Tanium, Cyberreason

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global endpoint detection and response market is expected to reach US$ 5.9 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The definition of endpoint over the years has evolved to incorporate further complicated hybrid ecosystem of personal computers, mobile devices, laptops, servers, virtual endpoints and infrastructure comprising both public and private clouds. Owing to this transformation, the organizations across the globe are showcasing a keen interest in advanced solutions catering to their security demands for extensively virtualized environments.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Carbon Black, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Digital Guardian, FireEye, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, Inc., Tanium Inc., Cyberreason Inc., RSA Security LLC, CounterTack

EDR is one of the essential security solutions, which help the company to maintain a high degree of security from cyber-attacks. Currently, several organizations are looking for innovative technologies in order to protect themselves from increasing malware threats. The endpoint detection and response is an advanced security analysis tool having several advantages associated with it. Growth in acceptance of enterprise mobility has alleviated IT security risks, which is boosting the global market growth. The growth of EDR solutions is mainly propelled by the integration of web application with mobile services. Many of the businesses became more application oriented in order to provide the user with a platform to communicate with each other and outside organizations.

Growing number of endpoints and network and their vulnerability to cyber-attacks is the biggest challenge faced by today’s large enterprises. These enterprises are affected by fileless attacks, complex attacks, non-malware attacks, and malware plants. Large enterprise is more exposed to cyber threats owing to the existence of more access points, a large number of customers to keep a track of, and several branches sited in different locations. Owing to the several branches of large enterprises, each of their subsidiaries may have their own IT security function. Insider risks are greater for large enterprises and they generally incorporate sophisticated access control systems. These organizations require strong data management models to manage massive data over the large number of endpoints on their network. Large enterprises have experienced cyber security teams that enable their other resources to focus on more complex projects.

What is Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)?

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are security solutions designed to help organizations to understand the chain of attack, to detect suspicious activity on endpoints, and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events. These solutions are highly adopted across the wide range of industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and IT & telecommunication amongst others. A surge in demand to reduce IT security risk, the capability to reduce the time to respond & detect hacking and malware incidents, and rising instances of enterprise endpoint targeted attacks are driving the global EDR market.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR growth rate of 32.9% during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the government segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 26.8%

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 27.6%

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



