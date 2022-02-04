Over the Top (OTT) Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘OTT Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Content Type, Platform and Revenue Model, the global OTT market was valued at US$ 36.7 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 158.4 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global OTT market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., CBS Corporation, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc., HBO NOW, Hulu L.L.C., Netflix, Inc., Roku, Inc..

Connected devices in the developing regions worldwide are experiencing a decrease in their prices, making it affordable for most of the population. This has resulted in allowing a huge mass of population with access to online entertainment using their smart devices. Also, government and telecom companies in many developing economies are investing in updating their broadband infrastructure further, propelling the growth of OTT market in the developing economies.



Influencing Market Trend

Increasing ubiquitous and speed of broadband connections facilitating OTT content and video delivery growth globally

The OTT market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of OTTs are steady shift of user towards OTT service over tradition Pay-TV subscription with growing use of smart phones and other mobile devices. Increasing ubiquitous and speed of broadband connections facilitating OTT content and video delivery growth globally are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global OTT market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after the availability of higher bandwidths. These factors are enabling OTT providers to deliver efficient services to the users’.

The over the top (OTT) market has been segmented as follows:

Over the Top (OTT) Market– by Content Type

VoIP, Text & Image, Video

Over the Top (OTT) Market – by Platform

Smart Devices, Gaming Consoles, Set Top Box and Laptop, Tablet & Desktop

Over the Top (OTT) Market – by Revenue Model

Digital Advertisement, Subscription, Rentals, Others

