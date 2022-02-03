Facade Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A facade is generally one exterior side of a building, usually the front.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Facade Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Facade Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Facade Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Facade Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Facade Coatings market was valued at 115690 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 139210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Facade Coatings include PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, DAW SE, Axalta Coatings, Hempel, Sika, Nippon Paints and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Facade Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Facade Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Facade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicone
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Others
Global Facade Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Facade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Facade Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Facade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Facade Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Facade Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Facade Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Facade Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG Industries
- Sherwin-Williams
- AkzoNobel
- DAW SE
- Axalta Coatings
- Hempel
- Sika
- Nippon Paints
- Kansai Paint
- Tikkurila
- Wacker Chemie
- PermaRock
- RPM International
- Remmers
- Teknos
- Specialized Coating Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Facade Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Facade Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Facade Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Facade Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Facade Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Facade Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Facade Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Facade Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Facade Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Facade Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Facade Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Facade Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facade Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Facade Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facade Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Facade Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/