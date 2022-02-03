Facade Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A facade is generally one exterior side of a building, usually the front.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Facade Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Facade Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Facade Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Facade Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Facade Coatings market was valued at 115690 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 139210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Facade Coatings include PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, DAW SE, Axalta Coatings, Hempel, Sika, Nippon Paints and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Facade Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Facade Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Facade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Global Facade Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Facade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Facade Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Facade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Facade Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Facade Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Facade Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Facade Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

DAW SE

Axalta Coatings

Hempel

Sika

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Wacker Chemie

PermaRock

RPM International

Remmers

Teknos

Specialized Coating Systems

