Exterior Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Exterior paint is the coatings used for exterior wall decoration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Paint in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Exterior Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Exterior Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Exterior Paint companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Exterior Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Exterior Paint include PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, AkzoNobel, DAW SE, Axalta Coatings, Hempel, Sika and Nippon Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Exterior Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Exterior Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Exterior Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Silicone
  • Epoxy
  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane
  • Others

Global Exterior Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Exterior Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Industrial
  • Commercial

Global Exterior Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Exterior Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Exterior Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Exterior Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Exterior Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Exterior Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • PPG Industries
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • BASF
  • AkzoNobel
  • DAW SE
  • Axalta Coatings
  • Hempel
  • Sika
  • Nippon Paints
  • Kansai Paint
  • Asian Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exterior Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exterior Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exterior Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Exterior Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Exterior Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exterior Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exterior Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exterior Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Exterior Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Exterior Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Paint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Exterior Paint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silicone
4.1.3 Epoxy

