Automotive Smart Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart glass or switchable glass (also smart windows or switchable windows in those applications) is a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, changing from blocking some (or all) wavelengths of light to letting light pass through.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Smart Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Smart Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Smart Glass market was valued at 984.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3353.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrochromoics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Smart Glass include Saint-Gobain, NSG Group, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Asahi Glass, Central Glass Co., Ltd, Corning, DowDuPont, Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW) and Soliver, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Smart Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrochromoics

Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

Others

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Smart Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Smart Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Smart Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Smart Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Asahi Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Corning

DowDuPont

Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW)

Soliver

Xinyi Glass Holdings

BSG

Taiwan Glass

Safelite

American Glass Products

Research Frontiers

Lihua Glass

Changjiang Glass

Guanghua Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Smart Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Smart Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Smart Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Smart Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Smart Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Smart Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Smart Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Smart Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Smart Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Smart Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Smart Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Smart Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Smart Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

