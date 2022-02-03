Barrier Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Barrier Material is the packaging or enclosure material designed to stop passage of gases, liquids, or radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barrier Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Barrier Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Barrier Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Barrier Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Barrier Material market was valued at 2069.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2709.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinylidene Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Barrier Material include 3M, DowDuPont, Asahi Kasei, Arkema, Solvay, Teijin, Kuraray, Coexpan and Kureha Chemical Industries. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Barrier Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Barrier Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyethylene Naphthalate

Others

Global Barrier Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Barrier Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Barrier Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Barrier Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Barrier Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Barrier Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DowDuPont

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Solvay

Teijin

Kuraray

Coexpan

Kureha Chemical Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Barrier Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Barrier Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Barrier Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Barrier Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Barrier Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Barrier Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Barrier Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Barrier Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Barrier Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Barrier Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Barrier Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barrier Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Barrier Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barrier Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barrier Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

