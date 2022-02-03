Bio-PET Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-PET is a naturally derived polyester resin that is used for the production of numerous products including bottles, packaged goods, automotive interiors, construction goods, and electronic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-PET in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-PET Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-PET Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bio-PET companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-PET market was valued at 1752.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2431 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dimethyl Terephthalate Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-PET include Teijin, Arkema, Toray Industries, Exxon Mobil, Ineos, SCG Chemicals and Tianan Biologic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-PET manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-PET Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-PET Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dimethyl Terephthalate Process

Terephthalic Acid Process

Global Bio-PET Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-PET Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Bio-PET Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-PET Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-PET revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-PET revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-PET sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio-PET sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teijin

Arkema

Toray Industries

Exxon Mobil

Ineos

SCG Chemicals

Tianan Biologic Materials

