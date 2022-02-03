Technology

Bio-PET Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Bio-PET is a naturally derived polyester resin that is used for the production of numerous products including bottles, packaged goods, automotive interiors, construction goods, and electronic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-PET in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Bio-PET Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Bio-PET Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Bio-PET companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-PET market was valued at 1752.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2431 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dimethyl Terephthalate Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-PET include Teijin, Arkema, Toray Industries, Exxon Mobil, Ineos, SCG Chemicals and Tianan Biologic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-PET manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-PET Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-PET Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Dimethyl Terephthalate Process
  • Terephthalic Acid Process

Global Bio-PET Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-PET Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Packaging
  • Furniture
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

Global Bio-PET Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-PET Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Bio-PET revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Bio-PET revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Bio-PET sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Bio-PET sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Teijin
  • Arkema
  • Toray Industries
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Ineos
  • SCG Chemicals
  • Tianan Biologic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-PET Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-PET Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-PET Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-PET Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-PET Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-PET Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-PET Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-PET Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-PET Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-PET Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-PET Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-PET Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-PET Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-PET Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-PET Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-PET Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio-PET Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Process
4.1.3 Terephthalic Acid Process
4.2 By Type – Global Bio-PET Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2026: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategy | Bertrandt; Altran Technologies S.A.; Alten GmbH; HORIBA, Ltd.; and AVL List GmbH., IAV GMBH, FEV Group, MBTECH GROUP GMBH, EDAG ENGINEERING GMBH

December 15, 2021

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market Global Analysis 2021-2028: AmTrust International, Allianz, ASSURANT, INC., Apple Inc., Aviva, Asurion, American International Group, Inc., Brightstar Corp., GoCare Warranty Group and Geek Squad among others.

December 14, 2021

Open Spelter Sockets Market 2022 by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2028

4 weeks ago

Smart Power Plug Market Segmented By Application and Analysis till 2027|BULL, MI, Ipuray, AUX, Kerde

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button