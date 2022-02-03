Chatbot Market Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2027

Latest market study on “Chatbot Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Usage (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform) End-user (Education, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Others), and Geography”. The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the key players included in the global Chatbot market are Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.

Chatbot Market Insights

The growing popularity of AI to have a noteworthy impact on the chatbot market

All the key industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and others are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Vendors are upgrading its Chatbots solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities. The adoption of Chatbots is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics.

Rising trends in the adoption of voice enabled Chatbot

The emergence of advanced-driver-assistance systems like adaptive braking, self-parking, backup cameras, and automatic cruise control that further increase the passenger safety in the vehicles. Shared mobility services is another trend buzzing in the automobile ecosystem. A strong internet infrastructure coupled with cars that would be able to communicate with the rider and amongst each other regarding their availabilities and route mapping would form a trend in the upcoming few years. Highly advanced sensors are anticipated to be integrated into these vehicles for efficient communications to happen and therefore, these automotive electronic trends are anticipated to present good opportunities for the chatbot market players to cache in.

The report segments the global chatbot market as follows:

Global Chatbots Market – By Component

Solution, Services

Global Chatbots Market – By Deployment

On-premise, Cloud

Global Chatbots Market – By Usage

Websites, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform

Global Chatbots Market – By End-user

Education, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Others

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Chatbots market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Chatbots market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Chatbots market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Chatbots market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Chatbots market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Chatbots market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Chatbots market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

