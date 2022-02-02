Synthetic Paper Market 2022: Key Player Analysis, Growth Insight, Size, Share, Regional and Global Forecast by 2028

The global synthetic paper market accounted for US$ 630.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 1,244.5 Mn by 2027.

The BOPP based synthetic paper exhibits excellent resistance to moisture and chemicals as a result of which it is considered to be used as a better material for packaging and labeling applications. These type of synthetic paper are non-toxic and are used as a material of choice in the food and beverages packaging. These type of synthetic paper also possess characteristic properties like high-quality writ-ability and printability performance that helps the companies in enabling new designs for the development of labels that can be attractive. The waterproof, durability and longer shelf life properties make this type of synthetic paper the material of choice for beverages packaging. Synthetic paper is also eco-friendly and is a sustainable solution for printing applications in the food and beverages industry that has enhanced the synthetic paper market globally. The high mechanical strength of the synthetic paper is expected to boost the synthetic paper market growth in the coming years.

Top Key Players:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

American Profol Inc.

Arjobex SAS

Cosmo Films Limited

Hop Industries Corporation

NAN Ya Plastics Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Transcendia, Inc.

Yupo Corporation

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on “Synthetic Paper Market” provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Synthetic Paper Market by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

