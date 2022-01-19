Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market Growth Analysis during 2019-2027 with CAGR 5.2% | Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Spectrum Brands, Inc, Relaxo Domeswear

The Asia Pacific household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 6,364.7 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,997.7 Mn by 2027. The demand for household insecticides made from natural ingredients rather than chemicals is gaining popularity among the consumers in China. This trend is projected to support natural insecticide products.

According to The Business Market Insights Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

These products are mainly composed of natural ingredients and have a limited impact on the health of the consumers and the environment. The increasing concern for the environment and raising awareness about the harmful effect of chemicals used in the production of household insecticides is driving the consumers towards natural based products. Moreover, the use of natural remedies, along with the use of essential oils to avoid mosquitoes and insects, is a growing trend in China. This factor indirect present high competition to home insecticides producers in China.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market are

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Neogen Corporation

SC Johnson & Son, Inc

Spectrum Brands, Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG.

PelGar International

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Relaxo Domeswear

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Asia Pacific Household Insecticides Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

By Insect Type

Mosquitoes & Flies

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic



By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large



By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

According to the World Health Organization the world wide incidence of dengue has rose by 30 folds in the last 30 years as more and more countries are reporting the outbreak of diseases transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes. Mosquito-borne diseases are cited among the world’s leading causes of death and illness. The World Health Organization predicts that more than 300 million clinical cases are attributable to mosquito-borne diseases each year.

