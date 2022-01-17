Technology

Global Premium Watch Market Outlook 2022 | Top key players are Tudor, Rolex, Omega, Longines, Tissot, Rado, Blancpain

Premium Watch Market

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • USD 1000 – USD 3000
  • USD 3000 ? USD 5000
  • USD 5000 – USD 10000
  • Over USD 10000

Segment by End User

  • Men
  • Women

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Rolex
  • Tudor
  • Omega
  • Longines
  • Tissot
  • Rado
  • Blancpain
  • Breguet
  • Cartier
  • IWC Schaffhausen
  • Jaeger-LeCoultre
  • Vacheron Constantin
  • A.Lange & S?hne
  • Piaget
  • Patek Philippe
  • Audemars Piguet
  • Breitling
  • TAG Heuer
  • Hublot
  • Bulgari
  • Richard Mille
  • Chopard
  • Seiko
  • Grand Seiko

