China Construction Nails Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027 | The global Construction Nails market size is expected to growth from US$ 2356.2 million in 2020 to US$ 2878.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027

The global Construction Nails market size is expected to growth from US$ 2356.2 million in 2020 to US$ 2878.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027

China Construction Nails Market

The global Construction Nails market size is expected to growth from US$ 2356.2 million in 2020 to US$ 2878.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

QYResearch has surveyed the Construction Nails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Construction Nails Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Construction Nails Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Carbon Steel Nails
  • Stainless Steel Nails

China Construction Nails Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Construction Nails Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Wood Construction
  • Concrete Construction

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Construction Nails revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Construction Nails revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Construction Nails sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Construction Nails sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Grip-Rite
  • Tree Island Steel
  • Mid Continent Steel & Wire
  • Oriental Cherry Hardware Group
  • Aracon
  • Simpson Strong-Tie
  • Yonggang Group
  • Maze Nails
  • Herco
  • Kongo Special Nail
  • W?rth
  • TITIBI
  • Laiwu Delong Wiring
  • JE-IL Wire Production
  • Duchesne
  • Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.

