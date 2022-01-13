US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Outlook & Statistics with CAGR 15.7% during Forecast period 2020-2027|Schneider Electric, Nlyte Software Limited, CommScope Inc., Panduit, Vertiv Holdings Co,

US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market was valued at US$ 465.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1469.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

DCIM comprises of tools for monitoring, measuring, managing, and controlling data center utilization as well as energy consumption of all facility infrastructure components and IT-related equipment, including network switches, storage, and servers. Various aspects are covered under DCIM, which includes asset tracking, space management, utility management, consolidating location and resources, and analyzing virtual and logical systems, among others.

US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Some of the companies competing in the US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market are as follows-

Schneider Electric,

Nlyte Software Limited

CommScope Inc

Panduit,

Vertiv Holdings Co

Cormant, Inc.

Sunbird Software, Inc,

FNT Software

UnityOneCloud

Device42, Inc.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional Data Center Infrastructure Management Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

