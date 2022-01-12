Global and China Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Segment by Type

Segment by Type

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Segment by Application

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP



