Global Blockchain Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

Blockchain Games Market

Blockchain Games market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain Games market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • CAG
  • RPG
  • Sandbox Games
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Computer
  • Phone
  • Tablets

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Sky Mavis
  • Decentraland
  • Somnium Space
  • Animoca Brands
  • Antler Interactive
  • Radio Caca
  • Illuvium Labs
  • WEMIX
  • Gala
  • Animoca
  • Solana
  • Dapper Labs
  • Sorare
  • PIXOWL INC.
  • Forte

