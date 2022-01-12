Europe Probe Card Market Report with The Ultimate Trends during 2021-2028 with CAGR 4.9% | FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor, Inc., Fujitsu, Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

Business Market Insights introduced another report entitled Europe Probe Card Market – Exclusive Research Report 2019-2027 that serves to clarify worldwide market elements, structure by inspecting the market fragments and activities the worldwide market size. The report shows an away from of serious investigation of driving players by application, cost, monetary position, item portfolio, development techniques, and territorial presence in the worldwide Europe Probe Card market.

The probe card market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 221.42 million in 2019 to US$ 310.45 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027. With the growing digitalization, the need for 5G networks is increasing across the region. According to the Economics Times issue published in May 2019, Germany has one of the most advanced 5G networks in the region. Germany is one of the largest smartphones markets in the region, and it also claims to have the region’s largest 4G market. Owing to the expansion of 5G networks, many countries in the region are continuously striving for the development of network infrastructure, which is bolstering the demand for advanced integrated circuit (IC) chips. The rise in adoption of 5G networks is emerging as a significant opportunity for companies in the electronics & semiconductor sector to develop advanced RF modules using system-in-package (SiP) technology for connectivity.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Europe Probe Card Market Report Include: FEINMETALL GmbH; FormFactor, Inc.; Fujitsu; Japan Electronic Materials Corporation; Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.; SV Probe; and Technoprobe S.p.A

The rising adoption of smartphones in Europe is expected to further increase the production cycle of semiconductor chips, thereby contributing to the growth of the probe card market in Europe. Also, surge in manufacturing of semiconductor chips due to proliferating automotive sector is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe probe card market.

Europe Probe Card Market Product Type-

Advanced Probe Card

Standard Probe Card

Europe Probe Card Market, By Application/End-use 2019-2027

Foundry and Logic

DRAM

Flash

Other Applications

Europe Probe Card Market –By Technology

MEMS

Cantilever

Vertical

