Asia-Pacific VHF Radio Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Recreational boats are increasingly cruising to new horizons due to the rising tourism industry in the region, increasing economic development, and surging participation in boating activities. The region represents a huge VHF Radio market for recreational boats due to the growing interest of individuals in recreational boating. Individuals use these boats for pleasure and fun activities amid trip with family and companions. The huge adoption of recreational boating in the region opens new possibilities for VHF radio equipment since boaters must use the finest channel when communicating on VHF radio.
Increase in air traffic has made it essential for airports in the region to opt for VHF radio communication equipment to ensure the efficiency of airlines. Increasing trend of wireless communication has led to noteworthy developments in VHF radio systems. The focus of component manufacturers in designing next-gen systems is propelling the market in the region.
Top Asia-Pacific VHF Radio Market Leading Manufacturers –
- Cedar Electronics
- Entel UK Limited
- Icom Inc.
- Jotron
- JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.
- NAVICO
- RAYMARINE (FLIR SYSTEMS)
- SAILOR (SATCOM GLOBAL)
- UNIDEN AMERICA CORPORATION
- YAESU USA
The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country affects both manufacturing and sales of VHF Radio components used. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impact the adoption of the VHF radio market. North America is home to many manufacturing and technology companies, and thus the impact of coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021.
VHF Radio Market – By Type
- Handheld
- Fixed-Mount
VHF Radio Market – By Application
- Marine
- Aviation
- Land
