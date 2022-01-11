North America Environmental Consulting Services Market Size to Reach US$ 22,403.49 million by 2028

The environmental consulting services market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 16,486.67 million in 2021 to US$ 22,403.49 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

According to The Business Market Insights North America Environmental Consulting Services Market report 2028, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The North America Environmental Consulting Services Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the North America Environmental Consulting Services Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Environmental Consulting Services Market are:

AECOM Antea Group Arcadis N.V. Bechtel Corporation ERM Group, Inc. Golder Associates Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. John Wood Group PLC Ramboll Group A/S SLR Consulting Stantec Inc. Tetra Tech Inc.

Market Introduction:

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies in North America. Increasing population, as well as growing spending power, attracts several technological developments, leading to a highly competitive market in the region. With the escalating concerns regarding the adverse impacts of industrial, commercial, and residential activities of humans on the environment, the need for environmental consulting services is increasing. North America is the largest shareholder in the environmental consulting services market. The occurrence of several disastrous in the past stands as one of the key reasons propelling the demand for environmental consulting services for emergency site remediation planning and cleanups. Several regulations have been imposed by governments for the protection of the environment. Major environmental consulting service providers such as Tetra Tech, AECOM, and John Wood have an established market worldwide, as well as in North America; they are providing services for site remediation, natural resource management, environmental auditing, waste management, and others. Other services provided by such consultancies include project management, monitoring and testing, and operation and maintenance. Government bodies also hire these consultancies for preparing updated reports on the impact of various factors on the environment, which help them modify the existing regulations or propose the new ones.

North America Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Service Type

Investment Assessment & Auditing Permitting & Compliance Project & Information Management Monitoring & Testing Others

North America Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Vertical

Energy & Utilities Chemical & Petroleum Manufacturing & Process Industries Transportation & Construction Industries Others

