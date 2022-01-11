North America High Voltage Cable Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of US$ 7.92 Bn by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America High Voltage Cable Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America High Voltage Cable Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The high voltage cable market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 5.09 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.92 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Driving factors such as the rising economic growth, increasing industrialization around the world, and increasing demand for modern grid structure is propelling the growth of the high voltage cable market. The key factors that drive the growth of the HVC market are: growth of offshore wind farms and modern grid infrastructure in order to increase the electrification rate across the developing nations. On the other hand, the volatile metal prices of copper and aluminum limit the growth of the market. A rising demand of electricity across North American market is expected to encourage these regions to enhance their grid infrastructure, which is a key factor for the growth of the HVC market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

Major key players covered in this report:

Dubai Cable Company – Ducab Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Nexans SA NKT A/S Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation) Siemens AG Southwire Company, LLC Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable) ZTT Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America High Voltage Cable Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America High Voltage Cable Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America High Voltage Cable Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America High Voltage Cable Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America High Voltage Cable Market.

