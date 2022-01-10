Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Share & Size Forecasts to 2027
The drag & drop app builder software market was valued at US$ 790.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,128.82 million by 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Drag and drop app builder software framework allows IT and industry professionals to design business application software with a user experience approach, instead of the traditional computer programming. Further, these software solutions enable non-regular app developer users to create do-it-yourself apps. The drag and drop app builder software is particularly used by freelancers; startups; and small, mid-size, and large businesses; as well as by the IT departments of various organizations. Many of these apps can be developed without coding skills. The growth of the drag and drop app builder software market is mainly attributed to the increased internet penetration of user interfaces for app building and adoption of IT apps among small and medium-sized enterprises. However, dependency on vendor-supplied customization is hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing importance of digitization is anticipated to come up as a key trend in the market during the forecast period.
Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – Company Profiles
- Deltecs Infotech Pvt Ltd.
- Salesforce.com, inc.
- Thunkable, Inc.
- WaveMaker, Inc.
- Zoho Corporation
- Mobirise
- Appy Pie
- Bizness Apps
- BuildFire
- Quixy
Main stakeholders in the drag and drop app builder software ecosystem include service providers, software providers, and end users. A large number of drag and drop app builder software and service providers are available in the market. The end users comprise major freelancers; startups; and small, mid-size, and large businesses; these businesses can be online i.e., cloud-based or web-based. Rising e-commerce platform popularity and increasing internet penetration also boost the adoption of drag and drop app builder software among online end users. Businesses are creating apps that are made available to masses through the web or mobile devices.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market
According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant stir in verticals such as technology, media and telecommunications, electronics & semiconductor, and retail & ecommerce across the world. For instance, North America is at the forefront of the adoption and introduction of new technologies owing to favorable government policies aimed at encouraging innovation, existence of a wide and well-versed industrial base, and high purchasing capacity of people and enterprises, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The impact of this crisis is likely to continue in 2021 as well.
Players operating in the drag & drop app builder software market focus on strategies such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players of the drag & drop app builder software market are:
In 2020, Quixy—a leading no-code application development and BPM platform—has been named a “Leader” in the No-Code Application Development by G2.
In 2020, DronaHQ organized a No-Code Hackathon to engage B-school students and instill the traits of citizen development and problem-solving mindset.
Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – by Type
Cloud-based
Web-based
Drag & drop app builder software Market – by Application
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America (SAM)
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of SAM