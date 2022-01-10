Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Share & Size Forecasts to 2027

The drag & drop app builder software market was valued at US$ 790.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,128.82 million by 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Drag and drop app builder software framework allows IT and industry professionals to design business application software with a user experience approach, instead of the traditional computer programming. Further, these software solutions enable non-regular app developer users to create do-it-yourself apps. The drag and drop app builder software is particularly used by freelancers; startups; and small, mid-size, and large businesses; as well as by the IT departments of various organizations. Many of these apps can be developed without coding skills. The growth of the drag and drop app builder software market is mainly attributed to the increased internet penetration of user interfaces for app building and adoption of IT apps among small and medium-sized enterprises. However, dependency on vendor-supplied customization is hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing importance of digitization is anticipated to come up as a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018666/

Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – Company Profiles

Deltecs Infotech Pvt Ltd.

Salesforce.com, inc.

Thunkable, Inc.

WaveMaker, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

Mobirise

Appy Pie

Bizness Apps

BuildFire

Quixy

Main stakeholders in the drag and drop app builder software ecosystem include service providers, software providers, and end users. A large number of drag and drop app builder software and service providers are available in the market. The end users comprise major freelancers; startups; and small, mid-size, and large businesses; these businesses can be online i.e., cloud-based or web-based. Rising e-commerce platform popularity and increasing internet penetration also boost the adoption of drag and drop app builder software among online end users. Businesses are creating apps that are made available to masses through the web or mobile devices.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market

According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant stir in verticals such as technology, media and telecommunications, electronics & semiconductor, and retail & ecommerce across the world. For instance, North America is at the forefront of the adoption and introduction of new technologies owing to favorable government policies aimed at encouraging innovation, existence of a wide and well-versed industrial base, and high purchasing capacity of people and enterprises, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The impact of this crisis is likely to continue in 2021 as well.

Buy a report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018666/

Players operating in the drag & drop app builder software market focus on strategies such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players of the drag & drop app builder software market are:

In 2020, Quixy—a leading no-code application development and BPM platform—has been named a “Leader” in the No-Code Application Development by G2.

In 2020, DronaHQ organized a No-Code Hackathon to engage B-school students and instill the traits of citizen development and problem-solving mindset.

Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – by Type

Cloud-based

Web-based

Drag & drop app builder software Market – by Application

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM