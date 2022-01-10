Hydrographic Survey Market Size & Industry Share by 2027

The hydrographic survey market was valued at US$ 97.19 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 155.91 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In the last few years, several fishing ports were designed at convenient locations, thereby eliminating the need to scrutinize environmental factors such as uncharted reefs, wave heights, and water depth and tidal stream changes. Several marine structures were expanded across the globe, and numerous issues that used to be considered minor have now grown into major ones. Hydrographic surveys or bathymetric surveys are used for surveying water bodies to ensure they are free of major issues that might lead to high maintenance requirements in future. The scope of hydrographic surveys entails the inspection of inland rivers and water control reservoirs, periodic condition assessments of coastal federal navigation channels (to eradicate obstructions) and intracoastal navigation projects, and execution of underwater structural surveys. Surveys of breakwaters, revetments, jetties, and other river control structures are performed to evaluate the subsurface condition of the structures. The hydrographic surveys ensure the safety of vessels. It enables ships to safely travel in ports, which prevents the loss of lives and properties, and protects the environment. Besides, in coastal areas, environmental management depends on changes in the marine environment, which can be tracked with the help of hydrographic surveys that are capable of identifying the changes in bathymetry and seafloor characteristics. Therefore, the demand for the hydrographic survey software market is rising at a rapid pace in the world. The growing number of offshore infrastructure projects, including effluent disposal systems, bridges, and ports, is contributing to the rise in demand for hydrographic survey software and services. Moreover, the surge in spending on offshore oil & gas projects is boosting the growth of the hydrographic survey market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019125/

Company Names

BeamworX BV

Eye4Software B.V.

HYPACK / Xylem Inc.

IIC Technologies

Norcom Technology Limited

Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Triton Imaging, Inc.

OceanWise Limited

Moga Software s.r.l.

Quality Positioning Services B.V. (QPS)

Esri

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydrographic Survey Market

According to the latest situation report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, and South Africa are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis affected industries worldwide, and the global economy was adversely affected in 2020. The US is a prominent market for the hydrographic survey for oil & gas and marine sectors. The factory and business shutdowns across the globe have negatively impacted the adoption of the hydrographic survey market. Due to shortage in the workforce and the practical difficulties in many social distancing cases hindered oil & gas activities across the globe, which leads to a halt in various ongoing projects. Thus, it also negatively impacted the integration of hydrographic survey market.

Buy a report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019125/

The players operating in the hydrographic survey market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In January 2021, IIC Technologies and XOCEAN delivered a ground-breaking survey of superior lake seabed for the Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS). For this project, two XOCEAN Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs), took to Lake Superior this winter to undertake pioneering survey work for the CHS. CHS contracted IIC Technologies to acquire a high-resolution seabed survey in water depths up to 200m, of over 800km2 off Thunder Bay, Ontario, using USV technology.

In December 2020, BeamworX BV had launched a new version of the BeamworX software suite (version 2020.3). This new NavAQ software supports AIS, automation, and Mbe multi-detection.

By Component

Software

Services

By End User

Marine

Oil and Gas

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM