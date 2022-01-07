CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market Systematic Growth Report during the Forecast period 2019- 2027 with CAGR Value 3.4%| Business Market Insights

“CIS Countries Speech analytics market” accounted at US$ 19.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.5 Mn by 2027. The “CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market” is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market” and forecast to 2027.

The number of AI-driven analytics solution witnessed an unprecedented adoption across different industry verticals and continue to gain popularity among small and medium enterprise owners as well. Similarly, the speech analytics, along with voice analytics-based solution, are extensively used by numerous market players among different end-user industries for improving the consumer experience. Thereby, propelling the growth of CIS Countries Speech analytics market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Avaya INC.

Clarabridge

Calabrio, Inc.

CallMiner

Genesys

IBM Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd

Speech Technology Center Limited (STC)

Verint Systems Inc

ZOOM International

CIS Countries Speech Analytics market Segmentations-

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Type

Solution

Services

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – By End-user

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Science

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others

The research on the CIS Countries Speech Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the CIS Countries Speech Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the CIS Countries Speech Analytics market.

