China Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market Research Report and Predictive Business Strategy by 2027| Business Market Insights

The “China Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market” is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “China Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market” and forecast to 2027.

The Internet subscriber base in China stood at 813.23 million, and it is expected to reach 1184.63 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027. The increased demand of data consumption is driven by growing mobile applications such as instant messaging, online shopping, online streaming services, social networking, information services, financial services, sharing services and others. Also, affordable smartphones also laid the foundation for connected things/IoT and other enhanced personalized and smart applications which uses like AI and other new concepts. 5G is cited as a strategic priority in the government’s 13th Five-year Plan.

Major Key players covered in this report:

China Mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom Limited

Young population drives the demand of internet applications is fueling the mobile data consumption market. In China, the share of young Internet users is huge in the overall internet user market, and it is a significant growth driver for internet services. In 2018, the total number of internet users in China reached 813.23 million, out of which the number of young Internet users under 20 was 22.4 %. Some of the major applications used by young internet users included online meal ordering, online travel bookings, live games, and live reality shows. E-commerce and online games applications have also grown significantly in the past year due to popularity among the young population.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the China Mobile Data Consumption Trends market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Mobile Data Consumption Trends market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the China Mobile Data Consumption Trends market.

