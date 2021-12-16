6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size, Status 2022 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 | OnRobot, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Research Report: OnRobot, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Kistler, ME-measurement systems GmbH, Bota Systems AG, Hypersen, Sunrise Instruments（SRI）, Minebea, ROBOTOUS, BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES, PM Instrumentation, Zhimin, Nordbo Robotics, AIDIN ROBOTICS



Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market by Type:

Dynamic, Static State

Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market by Application:

Motor, Automobile, Aerospace, Medical, Manufacturing, Other

The global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor market.

TOC

1 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Overview

1.1 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Product Overview

1.2 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dynamic

1.2.2 Static State

1.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor by Application

4.1 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Motor

4.1.2 Automobile

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Manufacturing

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor by Country

5.1 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor by Country

6.1 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor by Country

8.1 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Business

10.1 OnRobot

10.1.1 OnRobot Corporation Information

10.1.2 OnRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 OnRobot 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 OnRobot 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.1.5 OnRobot Recent Development

10.2 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

10.2.1 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.2.5 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Kistler

10.3.1 Kistler Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kistler Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kistler 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kistler 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.3.5 Kistler Recent Development

10.4 ME-measurement systems GmbH

10.4.1 ME-measurement systems GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 ME-measurement systems GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ME-measurement systems GmbH 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ME-measurement systems GmbH 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.4.5 ME-measurement systems GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Bota Systems AG

10.5.1 Bota Systems AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bota Systems AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bota Systems AG 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bota Systems AG 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.5.5 Bota Systems AG Recent Development

10.6 Hypersen

10.6.1 Hypersen Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hypersen Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hypersen 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hypersen 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.6.5 Hypersen Recent Development

10.7 Sunrise Instruments（SRI）

10.7.1 Sunrise Instruments（SRI） Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sunrise Instruments（SRI） Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sunrise Instruments（SRI） 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sunrise Instruments（SRI） 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.7.5 Sunrise Instruments（SRI） Recent Development

10.8 Minebea

10.8.1 Minebea Corporation Information

10.8.2 Minebea Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Minebea 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Minebea 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.8.5 Minebea Recent Development

10.9 ROBOTOUS

10.9.1 ROBOTOUS Corporation Information

10.9.2 ROBOTOUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ROBOTOUS 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ROBOTOUS 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.9.5 ROBOTOUS Recent Development

10.10 BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES

10.10.1 BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

10.10.2 BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.10.5 BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

10.11 PM Instrumentation

10.11.1 PM Instrumentation Corporation Information

10.11.2 PM Instrumentation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 PM Instrumentation 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 PM Instrumentation 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.11.5 PM Instrumentation Recent Development

10.12 Zhimin

10.12.1 Zhimin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhimin Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhimin 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhimin 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhimin Recent Development

10.13 Nordbo Robotics

10.13.1 Nordbo Robotics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nordbo Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nordbo Robotics 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nordbo Robotics 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.13.5 Nordbo Robotics Recent Development

10.14 AIDIN ROBOTICS

10.14.1 AIDIN ROBOTICS Corporation Information

10.14.2 AIDIN ROBOTICS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 AIDIN ROBOTICS 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 AIDIN ROBOTICS 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Products Offered

10.14.5 AIDIN ROBOTICS Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Distributors

12.3 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

